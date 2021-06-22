Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) will report earnings per share of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for FOX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.80. FOX posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that FOX will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $3.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FOXA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.38.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 469.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 39,439 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 127,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 12,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,063,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,543,000 after acquiring an additional 558,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $37.49 on Friday. FOX has a 12-month low of $23.93 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The company has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

