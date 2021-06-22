Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Shares Up 0.3%

Frasers Group plc (LON:FRAS) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 588 ($7.68) and last traded at GBX 578.50 ($7.56). 567,111 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 314,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 577 ($7.54).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 553.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.28, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of £2.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71.

Frasers Group Company Profile (LON:FRAS)

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

