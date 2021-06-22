Frisch Financial Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 14,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 27,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 45,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total value of $3,260,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 327,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,660,678.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,026,235 shares of company stock valued at $318,310,923 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.09.

NYSE BX opened at $98.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $99.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.31.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.77%.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

