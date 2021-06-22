Frisch Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,980 Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PMAR. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter worth $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PMAR opened at $30.40 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $30.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.17.

