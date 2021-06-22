Frisch Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,176 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 54.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $146.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.81. The firm has a market cap of $131.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $1.64 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.66%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IBM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

