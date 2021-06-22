Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Adam M. Kriger Sells 63,889 Shares

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Adam M. Kriger sold 63,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $1,346,780.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ FNKO opened at $21.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.97. Funko, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $27.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 57.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.45.
Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. Funko had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $189.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.52 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 260.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Funko in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Funko in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Funko during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Funko by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the period. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Funko Company Profile
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.
