Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Adam M. Kriger Sells 63,889 Shares

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Adam M. Kriger sold 63,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $1,346,780.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO opened at $21.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.97. Funko, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $27.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 57.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.45.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. Funko had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $189.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.52 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Funko from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.59.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 260.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Funko in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Funko in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Funko during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Funko by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the period. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

