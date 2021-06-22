Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $48.14

Shares of Futura Medical plc (LON:FUM) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 48.14 ($0.63) and traded as low as GBX 42.60 ($0.56). Futura Medical shares last traded at GBX 43.20 ($0.56), with a volume of 559,548 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their target price on shares of Futura Medical from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 102 ($1.33) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 48.14. The company has a market capitalization of £111.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.20.

In other news, insider Jonathan David Freeman acquired 46,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £5,587.68 ($7,300.34).

Futura Medical plc, a pharmaceutical company, researches and develops pharmaceutical drugs and medical devices for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual health and pain relief management. The company offers CSD500, a condom that contains erectogenic gel. It is also developing MED3000, a topical gel for the treatment of erectile dysfunction that has completed Phase III clinical trials.

