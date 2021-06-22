FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Director Donald C. Bedell Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Director Donald C. Bedell purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $96,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE FF opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.81 million, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.87. FutureFuel Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $17.86.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.52 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 9.72%.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,146 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 27,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in FutureFuel by 18.6% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in FutureFuel by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,959 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. 53.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of FutureFuel from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

