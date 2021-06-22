FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Issued By Capital One Financial

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 17th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.32. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.32). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $69.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WRE. Raymond James cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of WRE stock opened at $23.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $27.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -100.22 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 82.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRE. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,302,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,846,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,212,000 after buying an additional 1,071,872 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth $19,969,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,489,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,013,000 after buying an additional 625,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 9.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,538,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,993,000 after acquiring an additional 137,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

