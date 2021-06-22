FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Signature Bank Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Signature Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, June 16th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $15.95 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $15.27. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $439.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share.

SBNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens increased their target price on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.50.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $247.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $244.48. Signature Bank has a one year low of $71.44 and a one year high of $263.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 22.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $16,384,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 256.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Signature Bank by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,867,000 after purchasing an additional 42,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 99,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,495,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

