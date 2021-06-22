FY2022 EPS Estimates for CubeSmart Raised by Analyst (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of CubeSmart in a research report issued on Thursday, June 17th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.04 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.94.

Several other research firms have also commented on CUBE. Truist raised their price objective on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $47.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.13. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $47.26.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 24.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUBE. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in CubeSmart in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 121.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 13.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CubeSmart news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $627,978.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,201. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $286,802.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,002,156.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,265 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.07%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

