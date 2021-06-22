G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Director Alan Feller Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $318,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of GIII opened at $31.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.98.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $519.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GIII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. G-III Apparel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIII. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $826,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,110,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $168,806,000 after acquiring an additional 728,688 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth $18,267,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth $14,189,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth $6,160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

