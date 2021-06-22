G4S (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) Trading Down 7.4%

G4S plc (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) shares were down 7.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.02 and last traded at $16.02. Approximately 2,384 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 11,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GFSZY shares. Panmure Gordon lowered shares of G4S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G4S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.81.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated security company in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence-based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as symmetry incident management; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

