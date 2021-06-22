Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Receives $116.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.67.

GLPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Galapagos in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America raised Galapagos from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of Galapagos stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.34. 2,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,566. Galapagos has a 52-week low of $70.77 and a 52-week high of $214.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 0.57.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $1.47. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The firm had revenue of $137.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.06 million. On average, research analysts predict that Galapagos will post -5.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPG. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Galapagos by 936.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Knott David M purchased a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos during the first quarter worth $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

