GameCredits (GAME) Trading 40.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 22nd. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $12.43 million and approximately $351,763.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GameCredits has traded 40.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0882 or 0.00000295 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.30 or 0.00371977 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00007949 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00011305 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003933 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,873,091 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

