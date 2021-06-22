GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in GameStop were worth $11,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in GameStop by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,217,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,656,000 after acquiring an additional 616,828 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in GameStop by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,050,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825,175 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in GameStop by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,275,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,996 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in GameStop by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 536,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after acquiring an additional 46,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in GameStop by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 381,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Shares of NYSE:GME opened at $200.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of -110.09 and a beta of -2.07. GameStop Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $483.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.71.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.61) earnings per share. Analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

