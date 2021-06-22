General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC lessened its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $385,851,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in General Mills by 204.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,281,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,447,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827,146 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,137,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in General Mills by 14,091.2% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 943,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,490,000 after purchasing an additional 937,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,019.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.09.

Shares of GIS opened at $60.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.25. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The stock has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.56.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

