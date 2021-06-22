Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $93.87 million-95.39 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.31 million.

NASDAQ:GTH traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,966. Genetron has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.69.

Get Genetron alerts:

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). Genetron had a negative net margin of 666.57% and a negative return on equity of 16.41%.

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Genetron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genetron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.