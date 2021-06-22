GenTrust LLC Acquires New Shares in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

GenTrust LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 40,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,490,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,854,000 after buying an additional 1,450,870 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after buying an additional 20,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLNT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,755. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.42 and a 1 year high of $90.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -346.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.57.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Planet Fitness news, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $35,617.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,774.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 738 shares of company stock valued at $59,427 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLNT. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.08.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

