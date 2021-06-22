GenTrust LLC Acquires New Shares in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

GenTrust LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 40,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,490,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,854,000 after buying an additional 1,450,870 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after buying an additional 20,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PLNT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,755. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.42 and a 1 year high of $90.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -346.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.57.
In other Planet Fitness news, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $35,617.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,774.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 738 shares of company stock valued at $59,427 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLNT. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.08.
Planet Fitness Company Profile
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
