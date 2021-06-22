GenTrust LLC Invests $653,000 in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

GenTrust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,156,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,865,000 after purchasing an additional 60,079 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 234.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,738,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,554 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,360,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,230,000 after purchasing an additional 76,155 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,979,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,469,000 after purchasing an additional 560,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

LYV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.86.

Shares of LYV traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.32. The company had a trading volume of 16,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,960. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.21 and a twelve month high of $94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.97. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.38.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 234.83%. The business had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

