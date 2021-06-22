GenTrust LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,213 shares during the quarter. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of GenTrust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. GenTrust LLC owned about 0.65% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF worth $11,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $5,800,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,164,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 281,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,255,000 after buying an additional 177,642 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000.

PEJ stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.75. 3,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,706. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.32. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 1 year low of $27.95 and a 1 year high of $55.25.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

