GenTrust LLC Takes Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

GenTrust LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 54,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 25,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 52.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,751,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $28.08. 498,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,696,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.11. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.33.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 1,375.09%. The firm had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Truist increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.06.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

