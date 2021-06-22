Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 305,739 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,216,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305,739 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.10% of Elanco Animal Health worth $153,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 3.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 27.9% in the first quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 139,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 30,467 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 1.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 216.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 17.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider R David Hoover bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,182.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Art A. Garcia bought 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,369.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ELAN opened at $34.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.27. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $36.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of -29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays raised Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.79.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

