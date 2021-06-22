Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 78,715 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,264,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.34% of Graco worth $162,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Graco by 72.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 108,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 45,955 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Graco by 18.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 143,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,268,000 after purchasing an additional 22,673 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Graco by 0.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Graco by 13.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,909,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,773,000 after purchasing an additional 219,328 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GGG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Graco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Graco stock opened at $72.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.48 and a fifty-two week high of $79.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.59.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Graco had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. Graco’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

In related news, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $1,386,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,191,859.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $393,720.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,397 shares of company stock worth $3,266,914. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

