Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RH (NYSE:RH) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 261,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,991 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $156,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in RH by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,133,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,197,000 after purchasing an additional 588,388 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in RH by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,515,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,788,000 after purchasing an additional 585,804 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,280,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in RH during the first quarter worth approximately $51,986,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in RH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

RH opened at $680.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 49.15, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $651.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. RH has a 12-month low of $242.21 and a 12-month high of $733.05.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. RH had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The firm had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RH will post 22.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.31.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

