Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,807,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,103,502 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.20% of Annaly Capital Management worth $144,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,432,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,994,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $945,950,000 after buying an additional 2,424,438 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,398,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,824,000 after buying an additional 2,321,524 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5,076.9% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,869,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,801,000 after buying an additional 1,833,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,095,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,620,000 after buying an additional 1,202,217 shares in the last quarter. 41.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $9.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.23. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.13.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 184.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NLY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. TheStreet raised Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.97.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

