Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,784,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,708 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.91% of DISH Network worth $172,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 541.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

Get DISH Network alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DISH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC upped their price target on DISH Network from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark assumed coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.10.

DISH stock opened at $40.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.16. DISH Network Co. has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.79.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 13.83%. As a group, analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.