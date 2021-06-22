Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 423,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,620 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $165,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Lithia Motors by 2.9% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lithia Motors by 133.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lithia Motors by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Lithia Motors by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Lithia Motors by 2.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total transaction of $42,786.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,918.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LAD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America raised Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.92.

NYSE LAD opened at $322.31 on Tuesday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.51 and a 1-year high of $417.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $360.81. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.83.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $1.16. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 23.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 7.70%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

