Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 127,808 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,555,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,808 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $176,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,823,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,135,000 after buying an additional 740,349 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,855,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,911,000 after buying an additional 60,216 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,532,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,381,000 after buying an additional 233,505 shares during the period. Swedbank bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at $104,373,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth $92,675,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HSIC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research raised their target price on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $76.39 on Tuesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.25 and a 52-week high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.34.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 13,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $1,103,833.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,459 shares in the company, valued at $9,336,346.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 7,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $593,192.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,405,300.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,895 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,832 in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.