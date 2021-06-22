Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 7.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,298,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 217,038 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $149,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VNO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.86.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $48.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $29.79 and a fifty-two week high of $50.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.44 and a beta of 1.43.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $379.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 83.79%.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

