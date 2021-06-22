Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $46.80 million-48.80 million.

NASDAQ GLBE traded up $2.84 on Tuesday, hitting $58.20. 677,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,342. Global-e Online has a 1-year low of $24.22 and a 1-year high of $58.56.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLBE. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.57.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

