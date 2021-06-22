Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Plans $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share on Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd.

Global Medical REIT has a payout ratio of 341.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Global Medical REIT to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.1%.

GMRE opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.72 million, a P/E ratio of -89.76 and a beta of 0.74. Global Medical REIT has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $15.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.52.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GMRE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

