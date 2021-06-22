Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Stock Price Up 4%

Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) traded up 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.64 and last traded at $1.57. 354,022 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 35,749,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GSAT shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Globalstar in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.40 and a beta of -0.01.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $26.93 million during the quarter. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 79.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its position in shares of Globalstar by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 20,403,290 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,909,000 after purchasing an additional 482,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Globalstar by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,299,572 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 365,839 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Globalstar by 2,588.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,921,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775,660 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the first quarter worth $4,199,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Globalstar by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,793,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 66,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

About Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

