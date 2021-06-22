GM Advisory Group Inc. Has $359,000 Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,386,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,623,000 after buying an additional 195,424 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DraftKings by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,367,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,768 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in DraftKings by 2,028.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,852,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624,640 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in DraftKings by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,904,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,802,000. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $49.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.45.

In other DraftKings news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $34,029,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,528,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,987,753.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $2,410,353.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 341,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,446,680.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,872,655 shares of company stock valued at $92,647,775. 62.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

