GM Advisory Group Inc. Invests $228,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $965,814,000. P STS SPV GP IA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $432,809,000. Blue Ridge Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,139,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $131,359,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,452,000. Institutional investors own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

PLTR opened at $25.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.79. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.22 million. The company’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $98,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,536.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,308,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $30,290,964.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,737,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,121,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,574,126 shares of company stock valued at $169,291,070 in the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

