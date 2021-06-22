GM Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 60 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,480 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 21,179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 436,616 shares of the software company’s stock worth $133,316,000 after buying an additional 93,758 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 207.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 33,806 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,322,000 after buying an additional 22,823 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In related news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $2,537,084.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 19,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.12, for a total transaction of $5,204,220.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,077 shares of company stock valued at $14,126,532. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $283.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $284.09. The firm has a market cap of $62.31 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.34. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.83 and a 12 month high of $321.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.86.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.