GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) & Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Head-To-Head Survey

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) and Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GN Store Nord A/S and Shin-Etsu Chemical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GN Store Nord A/S $2.06 billion 5.66 $191.81 million $4.43 57.11 Shin-Etsu Chemical $14.12 billion 4.94 $2.76 billion $1.69 24.78

Shin-Etsu Chemical has higher revenue and earnings than GN Store Nord A/S. Shin-Etsu Chemical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GN Store Nord A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

GN Store Nord A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Shin-Etsu Chemical pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. GN Store Nord A/S pays out 10.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Shin-Etsu Chemical pays out 11.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Shin-Etsu Chemical shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GN Store Nord A/S and Shin-Etsu Chemical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GN Store Nord A/S 11.27% 32.60% 10.10% Shin-Etsu Chemical 19.62% 10.58% 9.09%

Volatility & Risk

GN Store Nord A/S has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shin-Etsu Chemical has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for GN Store Nord A/S and Shin-Etsu Chemical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GN Store Nord A/S 0 2 2 0 2.50 Shin-Etsu Chemical 0 0 2 0 3.00

Summary

Shin-Etsu Chemical beats GN Store Nord A/S on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer segments in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products. The GN Audio segment supplies headsets, video cameras, and speakerphones for professional use and consumer products. The company offers its products under the ReSound, Beltone, Interton, Jabra, BlueParrott, FalCom, and Audigy brands. GN Store Nord A/S was founded in 1869 and is based in Ballerup, Denmark.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments. It offers PVC for use in PVC pipes, plastic greenhouses, electric wire coating materials, vinyl windows, and siding materials; caustic soda for use in alumina, paper and pulp, soap and detergents, and super-absorbent polymers; and sodium hypochlorite. The company also provides semiconductor silicon wafers for use as substrate materials in smartphones, personal computers, electronic devices, data centers, and automobiles; and compound semiconductor products for outdoor displays, traffic lights, in-vehicle stop lamps, and sensor light sources. It offers silicone products for use in electric and electronic, automobile, construction, cosmetic, health care, and food industries; rare earth magnets used in automobile motors, power generators, industrial robots, home appliances, and hard disk drives; photoresists, photomask blanks, encapsulation materials, and pellicles; synthetic quartz products; and liquid fluoroelastomers. The company provides cellulose derivatives for use in various applications, such as pharmaceuticals, food, construction and civil engineering works, coatings, ceramics, paper processing, cosmetics, and toiletries applications; synthetic pheromones for agricultural pest control; POVAL, a functional resin; and silicon metal. Additionally, it offers automobile dashboard audio and air conditioners, silicon rubber glasses and catheters, wafer cases, various rollers for OA equipment, and vacuum assembling equipment. The company was formerly known as Shin-Etsu Nitrogen Fertilizer Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. in 1940. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

