goeasy (TSE:GSY) Hits New 52-Week High at $157.77

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$157.77 and last traded at C$157.50, with a volume of 37692 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$155.55.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on goeasy from C$156.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on goeasy to C$167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on goeasy from C$143.00 to C$166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on goeasy from C$156.00 to C$167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on goeasy from C$140.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, goeasy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$170.60.

Get goeasy alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$146.06. The company has a quick ratio of 10.82, a current ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.40. The firm has a market cap of C$2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.20 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$170.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$173.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that goeasy Ltd. will post 12.0200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. goeasy’s payout ratio is currently 13.84%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jason Mullins sold 12,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$148.91, for a total value of C$1,905,027.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,326,074.99. Also, Senior Officer Andrea Fiederer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.50, for a total value of C$873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,284,495.50. Insiders sold a total of 45,606 shares of company stock valued at $6,732,223 over the last quarter.

goeasy Company Profile (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.