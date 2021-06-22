Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,055 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 1.6% of Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,571 shares of company stock worth $9,638,586. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.84.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $1.81 on Tuesday, reaching $569.16. 27,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,548,995. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $416.03 and a fifty-two week high of $570.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $508.73. The company has a market cap of $272.06 billion, a PE ratio of 49.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.65% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

