Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 33,626 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 221.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,826 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,626 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.11% of NBT Bancorp worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Matthew K. Durkee sold 7,597 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $307,678.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday.

NASDAQ NBTB opened at $37.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.84. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $42.79.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $116.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.78 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.57%.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

