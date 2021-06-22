Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Cuts Position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 39,000 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECPG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

In related news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

ECPG opened at $48.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.21 and a 12 month high of $49.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.47.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.88. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $416.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.63 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encore Capital Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

