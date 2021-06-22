Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $1.47 Million Stake in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 71.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 127,500 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.07% of Meritor worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritor during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritor during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Meritor by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meritor by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meritor by 6,355.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the period. 93.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTOR. TheStreet cut shares of Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Meritor in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

NYSE:MTOR opened at $22.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 2.12. Meritor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.38.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Meritor had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Meritor, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

