Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases 5,500 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,790 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter worth about $141,913,000. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,590,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Masco by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,525,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,608,000 after purchasing an additional 969,633 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,122,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,939,000 after purchasing an additional 644,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Masco by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,408,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,361,000 after purchasing an additional 426,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $681,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,755,200.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $2,089,640.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,851,370.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,570 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MAS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Truist boosted their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Masco in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.68.

MAS stock opened at $58.58 on Tuesday. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $47.58 and a 1-year high of $68.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

