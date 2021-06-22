Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Raises Holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,791 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,691 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $650,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,674,000 after purchasing an additional 86,474 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 40.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 28,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 8,160 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 190.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 25.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,630,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,450,000 after acquiring an additional 330,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $15.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.23. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.54 million. Analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

BRKL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts.

