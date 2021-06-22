Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Raises Stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 368.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 89,983 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.05% of CNX Resources worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CNX Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CNX Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.60. CNX Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.90.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $473.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.43 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Securities downgraded CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.45.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

