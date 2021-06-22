Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 45.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,291 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the fourth quarter worth about $15,339,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 9.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,327,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,202,000 after buying an additional 538,073 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 614.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 175,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 151,154 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the fourth quarter worth about $2,232,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 317.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 124,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 94,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPTN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. SpartanNash has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

Shares of SpartanNash stock opened at $19.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.80. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.09.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

