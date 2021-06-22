GravityCoin (GXX) Trading Down 61.6% Over Last Week

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded down 52% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 22nd. GravityCoin has a total market cap of $19,097.05 and $482.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GravityCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded 61.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GravityCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003372 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00045525 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00112751 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.43 or 0.00156404 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000171 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,700.23 or 1.00046829 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003317 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,871,984 coins. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GravityCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GravityCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GravityCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.