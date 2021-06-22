GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,432 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 72,079 shares.The stock last traded at $12.00 and had previously closed at $12.25.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get GreenTree Hospitality Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.63.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.10). GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $44.41 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 26,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 8,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile (NYSE:GHG)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops and sells leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 40 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 4,300 hotels with 315,335 rooms in operation covering 345 cities in China, and an additional 1,186 hotels with 83,106 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

Read More: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.