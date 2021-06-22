Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Stock Position Cut by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. 12.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAC has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.40.

PAC stock opened at $109.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $62.06 and a 52-week high of $118.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.85.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $178.89 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $1.9241 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

