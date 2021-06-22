Guider (GDR) Market Cap Hits $13,357.48

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded up 13% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. During the last week, Guider has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. One Guider coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Guider has a total market cap of $13,357.48 and approximately $8.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00056241 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00021794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.70 or 0.00661890 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00079110 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Guider Profile

GDR is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d . Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Guider Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Guider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

